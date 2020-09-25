17-year-old accused of shooting into home with several inside, including 6-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 17-year-old has been charged with shooting into a home that was occupied by several people, ranging from ages six to 46.

CMPD says officers were called to the home in the 7400 block of Aragorn Lane in southeast Charlotte just before 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 23 shell casings in front of the home, 13 of which had struck the residence. Police say seven people were inside at the time of the shooting. None were injured.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the 17-year-old was a possible suspect and he was arrested.

He was charged with 13 counts of shooting into occupied property and is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with addtional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.