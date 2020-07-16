17-year-old charged in arcade shooting that left another teen dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a teen has been charged in the deadly shooting that killed a 14-year-old.

Kevin Zachary Smith, 17, for the murder of Terreon Geter. Geter was gunned down following a fight on the afternoon of June 30, outside of a busy arcade on Beatties Ford Road.

Smith was taken into custody on July 15. He has been charged with murder and larceny of a firearm. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Geter’s family says he was caring and deeply loved. They put out a desperate call for information on the crime on July 1.

RELATED: GRIEVING FAMILY PLEADS FOR ANSWERS AFTER 14-YEAR-OLD FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE OF NORTHWEST CHARLOTTE ARCADE

Geter’s death came on top of a series of deadly shootings in the Beatties Ford Road area. Just a day before, there was one along Tuckaseegee Road and the mass shooting over the weekend of Juneteenth, that killed four and left numerous others injured.

For many in the Queen City, it feels like deadly violence is on the rise. The weekend of July 11, there were four homicides within 48 hours.

RELATED: CMPD FRUSTRATED AS NO WITNESSES COME FORWARD IN ANY OF 4 WEEKEND MURDERS

During a news conference, Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings and Major Rob Dance both reiterated the message that this is not the community that they envision.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android