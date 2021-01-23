17 and 18-year-old shot and killed in Rock Hill on Saturday night

News
Posted: / Updated:

Police lights (Credit: Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a shooting outside of a home in Rock Hill on Saturday night, Rock Hill Police say.

Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Byars Street around 6:50 p.m. where two male victims aged 17 and 18 were shot.

Both victim were transported to Piedmont Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The homicide is now under investigation and if anyone has any information they are asked to call the Rock Hill PD Criminal Investigations Division at 803-329-7293.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral