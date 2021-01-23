17 and 18-year-old shot and killed in Rock Hill on Saturday night

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed in a shooting outside of a home in Rock Hill on Saturday night, Rock Hill Police say.

Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Byars Street around 6:50 p.m. where two male victims aged 17 and 18 were shot.

Both victim were transported to Piedmont Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The homicide is now under investigation and if anyone has any information they are asked to call the Rock Hill PD Criminal Investigations Division at 803-329-7293.