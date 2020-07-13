16-year-old shot and killed at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex overnight, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as Vontairius Doster, 16. His family has been notified of his death.

The deadly shooting occurred at 1:52 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the Southside Homes Apartment complex in the 3400 block of Griffith Street.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they learned that a 16-year-old boy had already been transported to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center by others, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Doster was later pronounced deceased by staff at the hospital, police confirmed.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation while Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.