16-year-old charged with murder, robbery after woman found dead in Gastonia

News
Posted: / Updated:

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 41-year-old woman, Gastonia Police say.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, police were called to 1019 West Tenth Avenue at 10:25 a.m. to check a vehicle that was down an embankment. Francia Magally Martinez, 41, was found dead at the scene.

Police say the 16-year-old was developed as a suspect and petitions have been obtained for first-degree murder and robbery.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories