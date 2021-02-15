16-year-old charged with murder, robbery after woman found dead in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 41-year-old woman, Gastonia Police say.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, police were called to 1019 West Tenth Avenue at 10:25 a.m. to check a vehicle that was down an embankment. Francia Magally Martinez, 41, was found dead at the scene.

Police say the 16-year-old was developed as a suspect and petitions have been obtained for first-degree murder and robbery.

No additional information has been released at this time.