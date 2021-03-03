150 missing children, some ID’d as potential trafficking victims, found in U.S. Marshals operation

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A coordinated effort to identify and locate missing children across Tennessee has led to the recovery of 150 missing children by the United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The effort, called ‘Operation Volunteer Strong,’ began in the fall of 2020, with operation efforts launching on January 4, 2021.

After identifying 240 missing children statewide, TBI intelligence analysts said they compiled thorough information and potential leads on each, which designated law enforcement teams carefully pursued during two-week “blitzes” in each of Tennessee’s three grand regions.

A handful of the missing children located were identified as potential human trafficking victims. Active investigations continue in each case with the TBI.

“I hope this operation changes the course for 150 young lives and leads them to the path of opportunities every child deserves,” Tyreece Miller said, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee. “Our efforts should also serve notice to those who prey on society’s most vulnerable that these children are not forgotten.”

During the operation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, based in Alexandria, VA, also provided research and analytical support.

“Many people don’t realize this, but hundreds of children go missing in our state every month,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “From runaways that may leave their home out of desperation or despair, to those entangled in a custody battle, every single one of them deserves a fighting chance, and that’s why they also deserve our best work to help them.”