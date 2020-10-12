15-year-old Lancaster boy dies after thrown back of truck

LANCASTER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old died Sunday morning after he was thrown from the back of a moving pickup truck in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said the teen was thrown out of the truck around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gillsbrook Road and Plantation Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office did not identify the teen because he was a minor.

Officials said the Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.