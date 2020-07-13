15-year-old driver charged with speeding, DWI in deadly weekend crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 15-year-old driver is facing several charges in connection to a deadly weekend car crash.

Just before midnight on July 12, CMPD responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Sardis Road North and Charter Brook Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota SUV that had crashed and rolled onto its side.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Toyota RAV4 was speeding down on Sardis Road when it ran off the road to the right, hit a power pole, and rolled. The driver was a 15-year-old driver and the two passengers were also juveniles.

The driver and front-seat passenger were transported to Atrium Heath Main with injuries. The rear seat passenger, 16-year-old Lucy Cameron Wiley was pronounced deceased on scene. Her family has been notified of her death. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Once the driver was released from the hospital, she was taken to speak with police. Upon completion of the interview, she was charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury, DWI, and reckless driving. A juvenile arrest was completed, and the suspect was released to the custody of her parents.

Alcohol and possible drug use, along with excessive speed, are believed to be major contributing factors to this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169 Ext#1. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.