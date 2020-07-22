15-month-old drowns in pool in Iredell County

(File photo, FOX News) 

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 15-month-old baby drowned in a pool Tuesday, officials in Iredell County say.

West Iredell Fire Department, Iredell Rescue, Iredell County EMS, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home this evening in the 1000 block of Sharon School Road just after 7:45 p.m. for a report of a baby found unresponsive in a pool.

Family members were given CPR instructions while on the phone until first responders arrived.

Once there, the first responders took over CPR and the baby was taken to a local hospital in Statesville. The child was later pronounced dead.

No additional information has been released at this time.

