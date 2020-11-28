15 families displaced by fire, but thankful for no injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fifteen families are without a home after a fire ripped through their apartment building early Friday morning.

Investigators say the fire at the Timber Creek Apartments on Falls Creek Lane was accidental and did more than $400,000 damage.

The roof is gone, and there’s barely anything recognizable in Travis Reynolds’ apartment.

“When I came back, the whole back unit was on fire,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds’ bed is caked with charred remnants from the roof, his sofa is littered with debris and layers of soot cover his kitchen.

“I just been left out high and dry.”

Travis’ family is one of 15 families without a home.

“There was a woman outside screaming with her baby that her house was on fire,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors were jolted awake by the cries.

“We come out the whole roof’s on fire.”

The Charlotte Fire Department says smoke alarms alerted people living in the complex to get out, but Reynolds says he didn’t hear a thing.

“I’m just happy because last week my kids were here, so if my two kids were with me that are six and four would have died or been sleeping or couldn’t get out because our fire alarms never went off, that would have been an issue,” said Reynolds.

Investigators say the fire was an accident and started in the attic.

All of the children, adults and pets got out safely.

“It shows what we’re really thankful for.”

