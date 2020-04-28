15 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg County connected to ‘outbreaks’ at nursing homes

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Fifteen reported COVID-19 related deaths have been connected to outbreaks at multiple Mecklenburg County nursing homes, health officials said on Monday.

There are 10 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County, based on the CDC definition of having two or more cases of a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Fifteen reported deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities, officials said. Almost all deaths were among older adults over the age of 60, however, there have been three deaths who were adults ages 50 to 59.

Mecklenburg County health officials said all deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.

– Almost all were hospitalized.

– More than half were male.

– Half were non-Hispanic Whites.

As of Monday, April 27, there are 1,491 cases of coronavirus with 43 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County.

The following data is based on that date.

“MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.

As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community. Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities.”

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of April 26, 2020 include:

– About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

– About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

– More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

– During the past week, an average of 70 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking, there has been a sustained increase in social distancing in Mecklenburg County since the Stay-at-Home order became effective on March 26.