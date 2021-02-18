14-year-old girl from Davidson County, NC now missing for 7 days

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

DENTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress who has now been missing for seven days.

An Amber Alert has been issued. Savannah was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 11, along Canaan Church Road in Denton and may have been taken against her will.

Savannah is 5’8″ tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green Asic shoes. Savannah requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

According to the Amber Alert, police are looking for an unknown male using the alias Will Hedglin. The description of the suspect’s vehicle is unknown.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-249-0131.