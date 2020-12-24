14-year-old boy leads deputies on high-speed chase in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old boy lead deputies on a high-speed chase in Union County, accelerating to speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The incident began early Thursday morning at 2:15 a.m. when a Union County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the SAFE (Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement) Unit spotted a vehicle speeding on US 74 east of Indian Trail.

After catching up to the speeding vehicle, the driver accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph and continued traveling east on US 74 toward Monroe, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver ran several red lights before making contact with a tire deflation device deployed by Monroe PD. Deputies said the driver crossed the concrete median and continued east in the westbound lane before crossing back into the eastbound lane and exiting on Skyway Drive.

The high-speed pursuit continued on to residential streets behind the Derby Restaurant where deputies successfully executed a ‘forced vehicle stop’ preventing the vehicle from moving.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and determined to be a 14-year-old boy. Contact was made with Juvenile Justice authorities concerning charges but the offender did not qualify for secure custody.

Deputies eventually made contact with a family member who took custody of the offender. Neither the offender nor any officers were injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges will be filed through the juvenile court system.

