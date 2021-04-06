14-month-old found in couple’s garden after being taken in stolen car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing 14-month-old was found safe in a couple’s garden after the car he was in was stolen from a North Carolina gas station.

An Amber Alert had been issued for 14-month-old Josea Andre Petty early Saturday morning. Just after midnight that night, Josea’s father Jamal had left his 2018 Kia Sorrento running while he walked into a Valero Gas station, leaving Josea in the back seat. Police say two suspects jumped in and took off with the car, prompting the Amber Alert.

The suspects soon discovered Josea was in the car and dropped him off in someone’s front yard.

According to police, a couple found Petty at about 7 a.m. in their garden outside their home. He was still in his car seat and was wearing a jacket. The couple wrapped the baby in a blanket and called police.

On Monday, the car was found in Winston-Salem, but the two suspects remain at large.

For one grandma who lives in the neighborhood where the baby was found, it’s upsetting to hear he was left alone.

“That’s what I tell my kids all the time, do not go anywhere with your car running — not even in the store, not even outside a gas station,” said Paula Bradshaw, who lives down the street.

Neighbors are thankful the suspects did not harm the child.

“I’m so glad that they had mind to leave the baby where somebody could get the baby to safety. And for their sake I hope they turn themselves in,” Bradshaw said.