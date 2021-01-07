13 suspects identified, 10 arrested in Iredell County drug roundup

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ten people were arrested and three others are wanted as part of a two-month drug investigation in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects either sold drugs directly to or arranged the sale of a controlled substance to an undercover detective during the months of November or December.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Brittany Dunlap Neill, 33, for – Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance and Felony Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Latoya Lynette Smith, 32, – Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Felony Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Robert Earl Figley II, 29, – Two Counts of Felony Sell or Deliver or a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Two Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

John Daniel Oxendine, 46, – Two Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Joseph Scott Pergerson – Felony Level III Trafficking Hydrocodone by Possession, Felony Level III Trafficking Hydrocodone by Sell and Felony Conspire to Traffic Controlled Substance

Mark John Dul, 48, – Felony Level III Trafficking Hydrocodone by Possession, Felony Level III Trafficking Hydrocodone by Delivery and Felony Conspire to Traffic Controlled Substance

Ivy Lynn Stroud, 41, – Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Kristen Leigh Werth, 32, – Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine and Felony Sell Crystal Methamphetamine

Michael Anthony Karis, 58, – Two Counts of Trafficking Heroin or Opium, Three Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Three Counts of Felony Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Timothy Lee Williams, 22, – Felony Sale or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Conner Shane Stillmon, 40-year-old Steven Deshaun Turner, and 43-year-old Kimberly Dawn Dagenhart.

Steven Turner,Conner Stillmon, Kimberly Dagenhart (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone that knows the location of those three is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

