11-year-old child shot in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 11-year-old child is recovering in the hospital after being shot, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, officers were called to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in reference to an 11-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened at a house located along Harrell S in Salisbury. Officers conducted interviews with witnesses to the shooting who all gave contradicting stories as to what occurred.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Det. Drakeford at 704-638-5333 or the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.