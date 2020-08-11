103-year-old gets tattoo, takes a ride on a motorcycle to celebrate end of quarantine

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Call her biker granny.

A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday.

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home.

“COVID-19 had her in prison for months,” said Teresa Zavitz-Jones, referring to her grandmother’s lockdown situation at the nursing home.

She says that after being discharged, she decided to get a tattoo.

The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog, which she says is the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ, and he didn’t see her flinch once.

Pollack says she loves her new ink.

After the tattoo, she decided crossed something else of her bucket list: riding a motorcycle.