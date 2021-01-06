$10,000 reward offered after NC man killed in parking lot of popular restaurant

Mark Freedman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $10,000 reward is now on the table after a man was shot and killed on Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 63-year-old Mark Freedman, in a vehicle in the Mark’s Restaurant parking lot.

Freedman had died from injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound, police said.

Later in the morning, police declared the case a death investigation and blocked off the area in front of Mark’s Restaurant near West Friendly Avenue.

The suspect is described as a short to medium height with a medium or stocky build.

Anonymous donors added a $8,000 reward on top of the $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

