100+ pounds of crystal meth, 40 pounds of cocaine seized from Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people from Texas were arrested after more than 100 pounds of crystal meth and 40 pounds of suspected cocaine were found inside of a Nashville home during a bust of a “large-scale narcotics distribution operation,” according to police.

Arrest warrants indicate agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police detectives executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning on Alice Street, off West Trinity Lane beside the Cumberland River.

When the residence was searched, the police report states agents discovered 110 pounds of crystal meth, 40 pounds of suspected cocaine, more than two pounds of heroin and cash in excess of $50,000.

Investigators said they also discovered a “drug ledger” depicting narcotics amounts and types.

Warrants identify the three men inside the home as 23-year-old Jose Raul Hernandez, 23-year-old Ismael Hernandez Perez and 45-year-old Nahum Rodriguez Jaimes.

Top: Jose Raul Hernandez, Middle: Ismael Hernandez Perez, Bottom: Nahum Rodriguez Jaimes

Hernandez Perez and Rodriguez Jaimes are from Austin, Texas, while Raul Hernandez lives in Pflugerville, Texas, according to court documents.

The police report states the three were likely using the home “as an overnight residence and narcotics stash and storage location,” as they participated in a “large-scale narcotics distribution operation.

In the same operation, TBI agents along with THP and Metro police arrested two other people at a home on Lanier Drive in Madison.

When the residence was searched, the police report states agents found 11 pounds of suspected cocaine, 20 pounds of suspected marijuana and $25,000 in cash.

Three firearms were also located, one of which was confirmed as stolen, according to investigators.

Warrants identify the two people inside the home as 27-year-old Shelby Ivey and 40-year-old Joel Otey.

Joel Devon Otey and Shelby Charmico Ivey

All five were booked in the Metro Jail Wednesday, facing numerous felony drug charges.