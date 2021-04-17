100+ march in downtown Raleigh to support transgender rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 people marched for transgender rights in downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The group is against North Carolina Senate Bill 514. The bill would ban certain procedures or treatments, such as gender reassignment, for people under 21.

The demonstrators marched from Halifax Mall to Bicentennial Plaza.

People who are transgender and parents of transgender children showed up with signs to support their cause.

Included in Senate Bill 514 is an exception for a “good-faith medical decision of a parent or guardian of a minor born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sexual development.”

If violated, doctors could lose their medical license and receive a fine up to $1,000 per occurrence.

If passed in the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina would be the first to ban such procedures.

In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed similar legislation.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.