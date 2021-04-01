‘100 Black Men’: Activist group works to curb violence in Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a year that saw nearly 20 percent increases in homicides and gun violence in Charlotte, community leaders are coming together to try to stop the violence.

“It would be irresponsible if we did not elevate the focus of the violence in our city that threatens the lives of the young people that we serve,” said Johnathan Hill with 100 Black Men of Charlotte.

The organization, which focuses primarily on mentoring young black men, hosted a virtual town hall Thursday night with other community activists and leaders.

If you drive along Independence Blvd. you may have noticed the group’s provocative billboard, which calls gun violence “our pandemic.”

“Folks are pulling out guns and not pulling up chairs to have conversations with each other,” said Sgt. David McCallum with CMPD.

The last time 100 Black Men ran a similar billboard campaign was nearly 30 years ago.

In 1993, Charlotte broke a record with 122 homicides for the year. 2020 almost tied that record with 121 homicides.

“We gotta stop working in silos and come together as a total community,” said Lenny Springs with 100 Black Men.

The town hall, which is the first of three planned, came the same week that violence has struck the area multiple times.

Wednesday, the city recorded it’s 23 homicide of the year when a man was found shot and killed at an apartment complex on Oak Meadow Court.

Earlier in the week, a seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of a shootout. Police have since arrested three suspects in that shooting.

Homicides have increased several years in a row.

“If they can see a future beyond their current circumstances and realize they have potential. Then they can see beyond the violence,” said Dr. David Jacobs.