10-year-old shot and killed in Catawba County, sheriff’s office confirms

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Conover, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The deadly shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in the Woodleaf Court neighborhood in Conover, authorities told FOX 46.
The child was rushed to a nearby Charlotte hospital with critical injuries before passing away, according to Captain Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
A criminal investigation is underway.
Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.
