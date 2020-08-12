10-year-old Charlotte boy walking 20 miles to raise money for afterschool program for the blind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 10-year-old Charlotte boy’s 20-mile journey is coming to an end as he walks to get results and raise funds for a local school. He’s raising awareness for the blind and Charlotte SEE’s after school program.

Ben Peterson likes most things an uprising fifth grader would.

“I like to play on technology and go swimming and stuff,” he said.

He also likes to stroll the sidewalks and hearing nature sing. And with every step he takes, he’s making an impact.

“I have to walk 20 miles–not all at once.”

Ben was born blind and is raising awareness for others who also can’t see. But blind is just a word to Ben–one that never holds him back.. He’s already tackled 15 of the 20 miles he set out to conquer.

“It’s been good. I’ve been doing a walk a little every night and have walked around 15 miles,” he said.

Those miles are part of a virtual walk-a-thon to raise funds for Charlotte SEE’s after school program, which helps the visually impaired.

“It teaches us independent living like cooking and stuff cane skills arts and crafts and we have some outdoor time.”

Ben’s 20 mile journey will help the school be able to continue to cater to those who also can’t see.

“The program needs money to buy computers and iPads we need to use.”

The main fundraising for the group ‘Dining in the Dark,’ was canceled due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped Ben from giving back, one step at a time.

“I’m raising money and walking 20 miles so they can keep doing it.”

Click here if you want to donate to Ben’s fundraiser.