1-year-old facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A one-year-old was hit by a car in Gastonia Monday afternoon, according to police.

Around 12 p.m. on Sept. 21, Gastonia police officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of North Liberty Street where a child had been hit.

The child was left with possibly life-threatening injuries from the collision and was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

This is under investigation and no further information can be released at this time. Any witnesses should call Officer A.L. Carpenter at (704) 842-5168.

