CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A 1-year-old child was accidentally shot in the hand during a domestic altercation between family members on Saturday, CMPD says.

Police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Isaac Hunter Drive around 5 p.m. where the 1-year-old had been in the cross-fire of the domestic dispute.

#HappeningNow: Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Hunter Ridge community on Issac Hunter Dr. @FOX46News is waiting to speak with @CMPD to learn more. pic.twitter.com/ZaWUXhcd9S — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) June 5, 2021

The child was transported to Atrium Main with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Just watched as CMPD officers just drove away with a person in custody. pic.twitter.com/qIc5YLQXVw — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 5, 2021

Additional information will be released as it develops.