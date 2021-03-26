1 wanted, 1 in custody after carjacking at Lowe’s in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person has been charged and another is wanted in connection with a carjacking in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store Tuesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to the Lowe’s on Blackstock Road shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

One victim told investigators that a man and woman attempted to carjack him while he was sitting in his vehicle. The person said one of the suspects tapped on his window while showing a gun but he was able to drive away, according to police.

Police said the two suspects then approached another vehicle and were able to remove the victim from his vehicle.

That victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries and later released.

The suspects were later found in Blacksburg, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers responded to a home on Borders Street after receiving a call about a man hitting a woman with a pistol. When officers arrived on scene, the saw the stolen vehicle in the yard.

Blacksburg Police officers knew Spartanburg Police officers were looking for the suspect following the carjacking incident and detained Travis Lee Smith, 39, of York, and Elizabeth Dawn Greene, 31, of Blacksburg. Blacksburg Police later charged Smith for the assault. He is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Spartanburg Police officials said warrants were signed for both suspects.

Spartanburg Police will be charging Smith with two counts of carjacking and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Spartanburg Police officials said Greene is not in custody, but she is wanted on two counts of accessory after the fact of a felony.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.