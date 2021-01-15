1 suspect arrested, another wanted in connection to Lancaster armed robberies

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has charged one man in connection to three separate armed robberies that occurred last month, and they are searching for another suspect.

Reco Lamont Miller, 21, is being held at the Lancaster County Jail, accused of robbing three businesses between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23, 2020.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, deputies were called to the Dollar General at 2410 Flat Creek Road in Lancaster around 9:45 p.m. where it was reported that two black males entered the store where there were two employees and three customers.

Both robbers were wearing hoods over their heads, gloves, and masks. One was armed with a long gun and demanded all the money. The other robber was armed with a pistol and took money from the registers.

As the two left the store on foot, one threw two $20 bills at the customers and wished them “Merry Christmas.” The robbers were last seen headed toward the wood line near Community Lane. Again, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to an open line 911 call from the Quik Trip at 8320 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.

Inside of the store, one clerk and one cashier said a man entered the store wearing a hoodie, gloves, and a mask and carrying a rifle. The clerk was away from the counter and the robber stepped over the gate leading to the area behind the counter and took money from the registers before he fled the store on foot headed toward the wood line behind the store. The rifle was not fired, and no one was injured.

A robbery similar to the one committed on Dec. 23 also took place at the Subway at 1133 Highway 9 ByPass West in Lancaster the night of Dec. 14.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the Lancaster Police Department investigated all three robberies and developed Miller as a suspect. He was reported to have stayed at a local motel, whereupon searching, officials found a handgun and ammunition, clothing and footwear consistent with items worn by the robbers during the robberies, and cash.

On Dec. 30 investigators went to the apartment where Miller was believed to live. He was found and arrested, and a search warrant was obtained for the home where additional evidence believed to be associated with the robberies was seized.

The second robber in the Dollar General incident has not yet been identified. He was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, black gloves, and a black mask. During this robbery he carried the rifle.

Miller is charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied.

Anyone with information about the identity of the second robber is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office. Reports may be made anonymously.