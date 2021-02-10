1 seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar, according to Rock Hill police.

Officers were called to the shopping center parking lot at 851 Heckle Boulevard where the victim has been transported with life-threatening injuries.

A FOX 46 photographer reported seeing multiple bullet casings in the parking lot, and police had the area taped off while they investigated.

Fox46 on the scene of a shooting in Rock Hill in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

