1 seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar, according to Rock Hill police.
Officers were called to the shopping center parking lot at 851 Heckle Boulevard where the victim has been transported with life-threatening injuries.
A FOX 46 photographer reported seeing multiple bullet casings in the parking lot, and police had the area taped off while they investigated.
No additional information has been provided at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.