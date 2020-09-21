11-year-old, 5-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An 11-year-old and a 5-year-old child were injured in a shooting in east Charlotte, according to police.

Officers were called to Sharon Pointe Apartments in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road around 5:45 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the 11-year-old boy who had been hit by the gunfire, and a 5-year-old boy who had been grazed by a bullet.

The two children were both treated for injuries, but officials say the 11-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

LIVE FROM SHARON POINTE APARTMENT COMPLEX