1 shot during apparent road rage incident on I-77

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Huntersville are investigating a violent case of road rage on I-77 that left one person with an injury.

Police say on around 4:45 p.m. on June 14, officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident with injuries on the I-77 South ramp to I-485 outer.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the people inside of the car had been shot during a road rage incident on the highway. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victims described the suspect as a light skin black man, around 19 to 22 years old, with a thin build, a tattoo possibly on the right side of his neck and short dreadlocks. The suspect was in a Kia Optima that had a fake temporary SC license plate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston with Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.