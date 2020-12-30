CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.
Police and Medic were called to the 100 block of Kingsford Drive where they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was being treated for life threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Biden says it will ‘take years’ to vaccinate American people at current pace
- Medic: 1 seriously injured in southwest Charlotte shooting
- Charlotte firefighters respond to two fires at the same house on Tuesday
- Teacher whose video of first-graders greeting each other went viral dies of COVID-19
- Will vaccines protect against new COVID strain? What to know now that the variant is in US