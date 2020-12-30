Medic: 1 seriously injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Police and Medic were called to the 100 block of Kingsford Drive where they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was being treated for life threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

