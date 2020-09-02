1 seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Police and Medic were called to the 800 block of Norwood Drive where it was confirmed that one person was shot.

The 911 caller reportedly told dispatch the victim was a man who had been shot in the leg and was seen hobbling up the road with the injury.

The victim was rushed to CMC Main by Medic to be treated for serious injuries. No additional information has been provided at this time, but the scene remained active around 10:30 p.m.

