Woman seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday.

Police and Medic were called to the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue just after 8 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the arm.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

She was transported by MEDIC to the hospital where she is being treated.

Police say the woman was outside of a neighbor’s house, in the common area of an apartment complex, when she was shot the arm by an unknown suspect.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.