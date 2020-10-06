Police: 1 shot, killed at student housing complex near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed in a shooting near UNC Charlotte Monday night.
Police and Medic were called to the Arcadia apartments, a student housing complex in the 400 block of Falling Waters Court, where one person was found shot.
Medic said the victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.
Police are currently on scene investigting. No additional information has been released at this time.
