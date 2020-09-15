1 seriously injured in Mint Hill shooting, officials say

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A person was seriously injured in a shooting following a possible robbery in Mint Hill, according to officials.

Around 6:30 p.m., Matthews Police Department, Mint Hill Police Department and Medic responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Idlewild Plaza at 4709 Margaret Wallace Road.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Police had the entire parking lot taped off and 17 separate hell casing markers could be seen in the area.

A witness tells FOX 46 that the windows and front door of Labor Finders, a temporary staffing agency, were shattered and that there was an orange reflective vest with shell casings surrounding it near the front door.

Medic said they transported one victim with life-threatening injuries to Atrium CMC Main.









MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE