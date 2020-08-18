1 seriously injured drive-by shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Monday evening, according to Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the corner of St. Luke Street and Mitchell Street when the suspect(s) drove up in a vehicle and shot him.

Police say the adult male victim and a second man were standing at the corner when the car came by and shots were fired. The victim was shot twice in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital by Medic where he is being treated for what they say are life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are responding to try and determine the motive. The suspect(s) have not been located at this time.