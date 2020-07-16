Teen shot, killed in west Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A teen was shot and killed in a west Charlotte shopping center, according to Medic.

Police were called to 2760 Ashley Road, a shopping center with a Walmart, around 5:30 p.m. where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

A short time later, Medic pronounced the victim dead. No additional information has been released concerning the victim or possible suspects at this time.

“This was somebody’s child,” a CMPD Officer Butler said. “If you’re upset about something add this to the list.”

CMPD says the shooting may have been drug-related. They ask for any witnesses and anyone who may have had information on the shooting to come forward.

“This is not acceptable for anybody in Charlotte,” Officer Butler said. “I’m asking you to help provide justice and closure for this victim and this victim’s family.”

Anyone with information should call CMPD immediately. You can also call Crimestoppers and report anonymously at 704-334-1600.

This is the 60th homicide of 2020, the exact same number Charlotte was at in 2019.

