1 person seriously injured in shooting near Amazon delivery station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injures following a shooting Tuesday near a local Amazon delivery station.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Parrott Drive Monday afternoon, Dec. 22.

One person was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries, CMPD confirmed.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: CMPD is conducting a shooting investigation in the 3800 block of Parrott Drive. One person has been transported by Medic with serious injuries. Report #: 20201222-1251-01. #cmpd #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/VHTHk6tjcs — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 22, 2020

