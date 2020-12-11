1 person left with life-threatening injuries following east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Milton Road where the victim was found. Medic says they were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been provided about the victim or any possible suspects in the shooting.

