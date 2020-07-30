1 person killed in single-vehicle accident in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday following a single-vehicle wreck in east Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in the 1500 block of Briar Creek Blvd.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle struck a utility pole. One person was transported to a nearby hospital by Medic where they were recently pronounced deceased.

“Early evidence suggests that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode prior to the accident, but our Major Crash Unit is responding to conduct an investigation,” CMPD said.

Briar Creek Blvd will be temporarily closed for another hour or so.