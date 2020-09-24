1 person killed in head-on collision in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday night in Gastonia, according to police.

The deadly accident happened at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the 2100 block of North New Hope Road (NC 279).

According to the Gastonia Police Department, two vehicles collided head-on in the roadway. One of the drivers died at the scene of the crash and the other driver was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

The names are being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said. This collision is still under investigation and officers are seeking any additional information at this time.

Witnesses are asked to call Officer Carpenter at 704-842-5168 or Officer Blair at 704-842-5136.

