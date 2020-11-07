CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was killed near UNC-Charlotte Friday night.
Police responded to the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane where one person was pronounced dead.
Detectives are actively investigating the homicide. No additional information has been given at this time.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- 1 killed near UNC Charlotte campus, police say
- Trump tweets that Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory, says he could do the same–and he has
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
- Senator Graham says election ends in concession speech or court challenge
- The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency