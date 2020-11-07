1 killed near UNC Charlotte campus, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was killed near UNC-Charlotte Friday night.

Police responded to the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane where one person was pronounced dead.

Detectives are actively investigating the homicide. No additional information has been given at this time.

