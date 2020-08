CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says one person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lawyers Road.

Officers and Medic were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. where they found the victim. The person was taken to Atrium CMC where they were later pronounced dead.

No additional information has been provided at this time. This is the 79th homicide in Charlotte this year.

