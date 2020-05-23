1 killed at Charlotte home after tree falls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte first responders say one person was found dead after they responded to a home where a tree had fallen.

CMPD and Charlotte Fire responded to a home in the 2700 block of Idlewood Circle in reference to a large tree on a home.

Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information has been released about the victim.

Witnesses say they saw the aftermath of the tragic incident and reported that there were other people in the home at the time. FOX 46 is working to confirm these reports and get the status of any other injured parties.

