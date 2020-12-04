1 killed after car goes through east Charlotte building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed after a car went through a building in east Charlotte Thursday night.

Medic confirmed that one person died after the car rammed into the structure at 6215 E WT Harris Boulevard.

No information on how the car went into the home or the condition of the driver has been released at this time.

