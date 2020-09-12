1 killed, 3 taken to hospital after 2-car crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed in a car crash in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police were called to the scene at Little Rock Road and David Avenue just before 8 p.m. where they found a two-vehicle crash.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and three other people were taken from the second vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Little Rock Road is currently shut down in both directions.

MORE FROM FOR 46 CHARLOTTE