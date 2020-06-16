1 killed, 2 injured in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A fatal crash has shut down part of a south Charlotte road, police say.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of W. Tyvola Road around 9:25 p.m. Monday night where a two-car crash was reported.

One person pronounced deceased at the scene and two people transported by MEDIC with non-life threatening injuries.

Tyvola Road is shut down between S. Tryon Street and Speer Boulevard.

No other information has been provided at this time.

