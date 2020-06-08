1 killed, 2 injured in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Witnesses say gunfire in a Salisbury neighborhood left them shocked.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots in Salisbury where a 33-year-old man was killed. Police have identified him as Henry Wilder Jr. There were two others shot. They are expected to survive.

Gary Brooker says he was scared and surprised when he found out he was feet away from a shooting last night. He says he and his kid sisters were in the living room playing.

“It was scary because of my sisters because I have a ten-year-old sister and a six-year-old sister in there and I was scared that they were going to get hurt or something,” Brooker said.

Police say 33-year-old Henry Wilder Jr., 24-year-old D’Andre Mitchell and an unidentified person were shot on the 800 block of Green Street in Salisbury. This morning. Wilder died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

“It’s scary in a lot of ways but it’s not just here. It’s happening all over the world. Like he said, were going to be praying for the families,” Patricia Markle said.

Neighbors say there was a cookout at the home where the shooting happened and dozens were attending. There’s no word from police on what led to the gunshots.

I’d like to give my condolences to the family. What happened and I’m sorry it happened. It’s such a tragedy,” neighbor Lewis Banks said.

Neighbors say they just want their neighborhood back to normal. If you know what happened, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.