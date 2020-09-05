19-year-old killed, 2 women injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 19-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in a triple shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.

Police were called to the scene on LD Parker Drive in Charlotte just before 9:45 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found the three individuals, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fire and Medic responded, and the two women were taken to the hospital with injuries. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say several witnesses have been identified, and they are working with them to identify a suspect.





“If somebody in the neighborhood or somebody watching at home on tv has some information, they can talk to one of our detectives,” a CMPD spokesperson said.

Detectives are also working to secure surveillance video from nearby stores.

“We’re heading into a holiday weekend and this can be challenging. I can’t stress enough that folks need to be safe.”

CMPD says the incident appears to have begun with a verbal dispute, but deteriorated quickly into gunfire.

“Nothing is worth your life. You have to be able to take a step back.”

A suspect has not been located at this time. Police are continuing to speak with witnesses and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

