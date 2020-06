CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed and another was left injured in a west Charlotte shooting Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road where they found one person dead at the scene and another with life-threatening injures.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital by Medic for treatment.

No information has been released concerning any suspect(s). Police are continuing to investigate.

